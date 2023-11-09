12MP: Development in Sabah, Sarawak to be given focus - Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The government continues to focus on the development in the Sabah and Sarawak regions through various projects and new initiatives in the final period of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, when tabling the 12MP Mid-Term Review in the Dewan Rakyat today, said to ensure Sabah’s development, the government will transfer electricity regulatory powers to the state government.

He said through the transfer of power, which is expected to be finalised by January next year, the Sabah government has the authority to regulate the supply of gas and electricity based on the interests of the state.

In addition, he said the project to develop the renewable energy system and upgrade the electricity supply system in the Gugusan Felda Sahabat will also be implemented to improve the reliability of the electricity supply in the state.

“This project, costing RM195 million, will benefit the people in the area and the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCOM),” he said.

To improve the quality of the education system in both regions, the Prime Minister said more projects to repair dilapidated school buildings would be implemented.

“Until now, a total of 64 projects are being implemented in Sarawak and another 43 projects in Sabah,” he said.

Anwar also said that a regional blood centre will be established in Sabah, while a public health laboratory and a food safety and quality laboratory will be built in Kuching, Sarawak, for more equitable healthcare services.

Sabah and Sarawak will also benefit from the development of a sustainable and resilient transport and logistics infrastructure with the construction of the Sarawak-Sabah Link Road II and the construction of the Sabah Pan Borneo Highway Phase 1B, he said.

The government is also implementing the Sarawak Bumiputera Special Programme and the Sabah Natives Special programme to increase the income of the local community.

“Within the Madani Economy framework, our approach is cross-racial, whether it’s eliminating poverty or repairing dilapidated schools,” he said. - Bernama