12MP engagement sessions to end before July Parliament session

KULAI: The engagements sessions to discuss improvements to the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) involving ministries, state governments and agencies are expected to complete before the parliament session next month.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said the engagement sessions, which are expected to end in the next two or three weeks, were held to provide opportunities for parties involved to present their applications, besides taking into account the current changes in the economic landscape, which is deemed to be radical.

“Improvement means we start to proceed with the engagements with the parties involved and also take into account Covid-19, as well as strategies (new) considering the economic landscape that has changed.

“For instance, if previously the digital economy is not that big ... gig economy is also not big, thus, (we expect the impact on) the economic landscape will change,” he said when commenting on the latest developments on the 12MP which is being reviewed.

He said this to reporters after a briefing on the status of the Gemas-Johor Baru electrified double-tracking rail project at the Keretapi Tanah Melayu Kulai station here, this afternoon.

Mustapa said he had met with Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad earlier today, to discuss, among others, the applications made by the state government related to allocations under the 12MP.

“We have also introduced several short-term initiatives, among them, National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) and the Economic Planning Unit (EPU) is drafting the long-term economic plan, whick will be put under the 12MP. These plans will re-strengthen Malaysia’s economy,” he said.

Commenting on Singapore’s agreement to discuss the border reopening, he said the matter was raised on various forums including the Economic Action Council.

“This includes proposal on travel bubble as announced by Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob recently and based on this discussion.

“During the meeting with Johor Mentri Besar today, he also support ths move as tourism is an important sector for Johor and other states such as Malacca, Penang and Langkawi,” he said.

Earlier in another session, Mustapa was briefed by the Iskandar Regional Development Authority as well as visit the infrastructure for the organisation of Malaysia Games (Sukma 2020) including the Johor Velodrome for cycling events in Iskandar Puteri. - Bernama