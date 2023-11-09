12MP holistic plan focused on socio-economic development

KUALA LUMPUR: The strategies and initiatives outlined in the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) Mid-Term Review (MTR) are holistic and focused on the socio-economic development of Malaysians

Human Resources Minister V Sivakumar said that the implementation of government initiatives encompassed various ministries, and focused on poverty eradication, digitalisation and implementation of a progressive salary model to boost national economic growth and the people’s living standards.

“This shows that the government is serious in implementing progressive salaries... this will benefit both employers and employees alike.

“What workers hope for is to receive fair salaries that comensurate with their work while employers hope for high productivity (that will) maximise their profits,” he said when met at the Parliament lobby after the presentation of the 12MP MTR here today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said when tabling the 12MP MTR at the Dewan Rakyat today that efforts would be intensified to restructure the labour market and strengthen the education system to prepare existing talent for the future.

He added that the main thrust would be future talent availability will be implemented in relation to wages, foreign worker levies and ongoing skills.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu expressed hope that the agendas tabled by the Prime Minister, especiall those involving his ministry, would be implemented well to achieve the objectives of the MADANI Economy.

“The most challenging issue is about food and food security, not just in Malaysia, but globally. Indonesia is also facing rice shortage, so this is the current problem we’re facing.

“The involvement of the private sector is important to ensure there’s sufficient rice. There are big agencies involved currently and they can do it on a large scale,” he added.

The prime minister also touched on the national agriculture sector, that would transition to strengthening food security and raising the competitiveness of the agricommodities subsector by implementing smart agricultural activities across all sectors.

Meanwhile, Deputy Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang said Sabah and Sarawak required detailed development planning and implementation to ensure that everyone could enjoy access to education, healthcare and basic amenities properly, as both states seem to be lagging behind.

“... focus in terms of infrastructure development, education and healthcare are things we’ve been waiting for and need in both states.

“We still need much more in terms of education, especially developing dilapidated schools, and improvements to healthcare facilities in Sarawak and Sabah,” she said.

The prime minister also mentioned that the authority for electricity supply supervision would be handed over to state governments and more projects to redevelop dilapidated schools would be implemented, with a regional blood centre to be built in Sabah, while the Public Health Lab and the Food Safety and Quality Lab would be built in Kuching Sarawak to allow easy access to healthcare services in an equitable manner.

Deputy Local Government Development Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir described the RM12 MTR as a brave action taken by the prime minister as he had outlined high and radical targets.

“For instance, we talk about becoming a high-income country, so the Prime Minister has outlined steps or cores towards that end.

“What’s interesting is that he has not just touched on the economy, but also encompassed the issue of prosperity, and how such things can really benefit the people,” he said.

Akmal Nasrullah, who is also PKR strategy director, said it was everyone’s duty, including government leaders and officials, private agencies, non-governmental organisations and individuals to realise the aspirations outlined by the 12MP MTR. - Bernama