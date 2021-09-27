12MP: Incentives for green-vehicle manufacturers and purchasers to be reviewed

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 (Bernama) -- Incentives provided to local manufacturers to produce green vehicles and the purchase of these vehicles by consumers will be reviewed.

This, according to the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) document released by the Economic Planning Unit today, is among the initiatives by the government to enhance green mobility towards achieving the Low-Carbon Nation status.

In driving the transition, usage of these types of vehicles which reduce air pollution, greenhouse gas emission and increase energy efficiency as a preferred mode of transport would be promoted.

The private sector will also be encouraged to invest in advancing next-generation vehicles, technologies and supporting infrastructures, such as energy-efficient, hydrogen-powered and electric vehicles and their charging stations.

In relation to this, triple-helix collaboration among academia, industry and government will be intensified, while the green-related schemes will be enhanced.

These include Green Technology Financing Scheme (GTFS), Green Investment Tax Allowance (GITA), and Green Income Tax Exemption (GITE).

“The private sector will also be encouraged to uptake recognised green labelling for next-generation vehicles and technologies,” the document said.

Meanwhile, the enabling ecosystem, in terms of policies, legislation, standards, incentives and best practices will be strengthened to facilitate private-driven initiatives.

In addition, the document noted that an energy-efficient driving programme, a training that incorporates energy-efficient driving techniques as a requirement to obtain driving licenses and permit applications will be made mandatory.

According to the document, the government will also encourage the adoption of fuel economy standards to increase fuel efficiency for new vehicles.

Under similar initiatives, the B20 biodiesel programme that contains 20 per cent palm methyl ester will be expanded throughout the country in stages, while the B30 programme will be introduced at the end of the 12MP to further increase the use of biofuel.

“Alternative fuel sources, including compressed natural gas, hydrogen energy and fuel cell will also be expanded,” it said.

Meanwhile, in promoting active mobility and green mobility, pedestrian and cycling infrastructure will be enhanced to be user-friendly, connected, safe and comfortable.

This enhancement includes traffic calming measures and natural shading for pedestrian walkways.

“To ensure effective implementation of green mobility initiatives, master plans and design guidelines for green mobility at the local level will be developed, while relevant legislation at the Federal and state levels will be reviewed,” the document stated.- Bernama