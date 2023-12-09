12MP: Johoreans hope new transport, logistics projects will be expedited

JOHOR BAHRU: The people of Johor hope that the implementation of the new transport and logistics projects announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the tabling of the motion on the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) Mid-Term Review (MTR) yesterday can be expedited.

Universiti Malaya Young Leaders Association president Lim San Shien said this is to ensure that projects planned by the government, including the expansion of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) public transport service, can benefit the people as soon as possible.

“At the same time, I also hope that traffic congestion will be reduced when the BRT service is launched,“ he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, businessman Muhammad Ismail Sajiman, 37, described the widening of the North-South Expressway (from Yong Peng to North Senai) in phases as well as the upgrading of the Senai-Desaru Highway as much awaited by the people of the state.

Although the widening of the highway may not be able to eliminate congestion completely, he is confident that it will help reduce the problem to some extent, especially during the festive season or public holidays.

“Perhaps by adding lanes and so on, it will not only provide comfort to road users but also boost the local economy.

“I think it will help the state’s tourism sector too because Desaru is the choice of tourists when they visit Johor,” said Muhammad Ismail who lives in Kulai.

Anwar said a total of 11 new transport and logistics projects have been introduced to ensure the development of a sustainable and resilient national infrastructure. -Bernama