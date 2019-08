KUANTAN: The capital of Pahang, Kuantan has the potential to be developed as a transportation and logistics hubs under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) 2021-2025, according to a statement by the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

The potential of Kuantan Port and Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Airport as the logistics and transportation hubs were deliberated during the 12MP preparation session at Wisma Sri Pahang here today.

The closed-door meeting was jointly chaired by Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (pix) and Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

“Today’s meeting also discussed on how the revival of East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project by the Federal government has strengthened the position of Kuantan Port in Asean and Asia Pacific region,” according to the statement today.

It added that the 12th Malaysian Plan also looked at industrial areas in East Coast to add value to the ECRL project.

Pahang, as the largest state in Peninsular Malaysia according to the statement, has a big potential to increase its contribution to the country’s economy.

Today’s discussion was the first step in the restructuring of the economy to correct economic imbalances so that gaps between income classes, race and region could be narrowed, in addition to ensuring benefits of state development are enjoyed by all.

“The strategic cooperation of the Federal Government and the Pahang state government to generate stronger economic growth is also realized through the implementation of the East Coast Economic Region 2.0 (Ecer) Master Plan 2018-2025.

“The plan targets RM31 billion in private investment, which will create 52,550 jobs and generate about 23,090 local entrepreneurs,” it said. — Bernama