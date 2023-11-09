12MP: Madani inclusive housing project for target groups in major cities - Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The Madani Inclusive Housing pilot project will be developed for target groups in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur and major cities in Selangor, and Penang, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the construction involves 800 housing units with various built-up areas to accommodate the needs of different target groups.

“In addition, focus will also be given to exploring the potential of inclusive retirement villages,” he said when presenting the Mid-Term Review of the 12th Malaysia Plan (2021-2025) at Parliament today.

Anwar said the government always focuses on housing and makes it a key agenda which must not be compromised.

“Rising housing prices and rents have burdened the people. With the participation of all public and private sectors, we will increase our target of constructing 500,000 units of affordable housing in 12MP, which is still at a sluggish level,“ he said.

He also said that 108,373 units of affordable homes have been built as of the end of last year.

Public housing should be further improved by moving from the concept of ownership to the concept of residence to enable people to live safely and comfortably, he said.

“The Rent-to-Buy scheme will be expanded to enable more target groups to buy homes. In addition, the initiative to provide rental housing for the less able in major cities, which has already been implemented in several places such as in Johor and Selangor, will be further expanded,” he said.

The housing aspect is the second focus in developing a prosperous society to raise people’s standard of living, including spirituality, health, social cohesion and strengthening the Madani society.

Themed, “Malaysia Madani: Sustainable, Prosperous, High-Income”, the 12MP MTR covers 17 Big Bold measures covering 71 main strategies and initiatives that will serve as the main catalyst in accelerating the efforts to reform the socioeconomic development of the nation in line with the Malaysia Madani aspiration. - Bernama