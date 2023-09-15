12MP MTR: 151 MPs took part in debate, winding-up next week

KUALA LUMPUR: Members of Parliament (MPs) discussed various issues during the debate of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) Mid-Term Review (MTR) in the Dewan Rakyat this week.

The issues included rice shortage, infrastructure development in Sabah and Sarawak, housing, corruption and the implementation of targeted subsidies.

The three-day debate session took place after Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim tabled the document on Monday.

A total of 151 MPs participated in the session, each with their own manner and demeanour, and some even read their entire speech text.

Before adjourning the debate session yesterday, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul said the winding-up session by the relevant ministries would be conducted on Sept 18 and 19.

A majority of MPs who spoke raised concerns about food security in the country, especially rice-related issues, as well as economic issues, and the discharge not amounting to acquittal (DNAA) granted to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in his Yayasan Akalbudi case.

Representatives from Sabah and Sarawak highlighted the inadequate infrastructure in the states, particularly roads, clean water supply and electricity, and sought solutions.

The debate would not be ‘complete’ without commotions that interrupted the session, especially when some MPs raised points of Standing Order to support their arguments.

One such instance was when the Speaker rejected the motion tabled by Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal (PN-Machang) to call for clarification from the Attorney-General regarding Ahmad Zahid’s DNAA.

However, Johari explained that he would still allow MPs to talk about the motion after the tabling of the 12MP MTR.

At the same time, the Speaker clarified that the motion was rejected because the ongoing session was a Special Dewan Rakyat Sitting stipulated under Standing Order 11(3) under the prime minister’s authority.

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker Datuk Ramli Mohd Noor reminded MPs to maintain decorum and not to turn the Dewan Rakyat into a fish market, making it difficult to record facts and hear explanations.

The 12MP MTR, with the theme Malaysia MADANI: Sustainable, Prosperous, High-Income, introduced 17 Big Bold measures covering 71 main strategies and initiatives that will serve as the main catalyst in accelerating the efforts to reform the socioeconomic development of the nation in line with the Malaysia MADANI aspiration. - Bernama