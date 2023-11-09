12MP MTR: Govt to reactivate Unity Advisory Council as means to tackle unity issues

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Unity Advisory Council will be reactivated and strengthened to address unity issues, monitor policy implementation and recommend effective measures.

According to the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) Mid-Term Review (MTR) released by the Ministry of Economy today, the National Unity Action Plan would also be aligned with the core values of Malaysia MADANI in developing an inclusive, competent and advanced society.

“Enhancing unity is paramount in pursuing inclusive socioeconomics development.

“In this regard, measures will continue to be undertaken to embrace diversity, fostering a culture of MADANI society and strengthen governance in promoting complete unity,” it said.

The MTR stated that this will contribute towards building bridges of trust for unity across multicultural, multi-ethnic and multi-religious societies, that pursue sustainability with care and compassion, reinforced with respect.

“More social interaction programmes and engagements will be organised, particularly at community level. Community mediator services will be further promoted nationwide to manage conflicts, also at community level,” said the report.

The MTR said collaboration based on the whole-of-nation approach among the government, private sector, civil society and community-based organisations will be intensified to enhance the understanding and implementation of the National Unity Policy.

Among other strategies to strengthen unity for a prosperous nation is fostering the culture of MADANI society by developing a progressive society.

In this regard, the report stated embracing Maqasid Syariah principles is crucial in developing MADANI human capital and that a progressive society can only be fostered by the involvement of various stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Rukun Tetangga will also be empowered as an important driver and mediator in organising community, volunteerism and nationalism programmes at the grassroots level.

At the same time, the cultivation of MADANI society culture would also be achieved by developing self-identity based on Rukun Negara which is carefully planned through numerous programmes under the Kembara Perpaduan flagship.

Rukun Negara Club, Rukun Negara Secretariat and Rukun Negara School programmes will also be further leveraged to raise the level of comprehension of the Rukun Negara principle among society, particularly students and youth. - Bernama