12MP MTR introduces policies, strategies to achieve Madani Economy aspirations

KUALA LUMPUR: The 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) Mid-Term Review (MTR) undertaken by the Unity Government is not a usual approach in assessing the country’s five-year development plan but instead encompasses new policies and strategies to address current challenges.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the 12MP MTR has been realigned with the aspiration and vision of the Madani Economy, which he presented on July 27, to boost Malaysia’s economy for a ten-year period and promote national development while enhancing the quality of life for the people.

“The nation is at a crossroads, whether to maintain old policies and strategies or to undertake reform. This reform must encompass a framework for improving governance, policy shifts, and introducing new strategies and approaches in line with current demands,” he said.

When tabling the 12MP MTR at the Dewan Rakyat today, the Prime Minister said that a clear and comprehensive shift is needed by the Unity Government, which he has led since December 2022, to bring Malaysia back on the right track of proper economic growth.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the new approaches and strategies are necessary following political instability and the COVID-19 pandemic which began in early 2020, which led to job losses, a decline in average economic growth and a decrease in foreign investment.

To meet the needs of financing the people’s priority areas, improving management quality, and establishing targeted subsidies to support the basic needs of the population, the government will allocate an additional RM15 billion while fully utilising the RM400 billion allocation under the 12MP, bringing the total to RM415 billion.

Themed “Malaysia Madani: Sustainable, Prosperous, High-Income”, the 12MP MTR introduces 17 Big Bold measures covering 71 main strategies and initiatives that will serve as the main catalyst in accelerating the efforts to reform the socioeconomic development of the nation in line with the Malaysia Madani aspiration.

Anwar said that these Big Bold measures commence with eradicating hardcore poverty, addressing fundamental infrastructure and the basic needs of the people, including improving schools and underprivileged clinics, ensuring clean water supply, and advancing the Islamic economy.

“In eradicating hardcore poverty, Insya-Allah we will achieve significant success by the end of this year,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the 12MP MTR comprehensively reviews policies, strategies, and overall objectives, taking into account urban-rural development disparities, existing wealth disparities, growing debt, fiscal constraints, and the gradual economic structural transition.

More to come. - Bernama