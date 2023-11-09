12MP MTR is inclusive, comprehensive: Tengku Zafrul

KUALA LUMPUR: The 12th Malaysia Plan Mid-Term Review (12MP MTR) is an inclusive and comprehensive plan, covering the interests of all parties, said Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

The 12MP MTR was tabled in the Dewan Rakyat earlier today by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“We have heard new proposals to empower and strengthen our economy. From the ministry’s perspective, many issues were brought to light at the right time,“ he told the media at the Cooler Earth Sustainability Summit 2023 here, today.

Tengku Zafrul noted that among other things, the government should strive to strengthen industries with higher economic complexity.

Themed “Malaysia MADANI: Sustainable, Prosperous, High-Income”, the 12MP MTR introduced 17 Big Bold measures, covering 71 main strategies and initiatives that will serve as the main catalyst in efforts to reform the nation’s socioeconomic development, in line with the Malaysia MADANI aspiration.

Anwar said the 12MP MTR comprehensively reviewed policies, strategies and overall objectives, taking into account urban-rural development disparities, existing wealth disparities, growing debt, fiscal constraints, and the gradual economic structural transition. - Bernama