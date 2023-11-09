12MP MTR: Three strategies contribute to peace, national stability

KUALA LUMPUR: Three strategies were outlined to ensure the country’s security and sovereignty are guaranteed thus improving the standard of living and well-being of the people.

The strategies are safeguarding national sovereignty, intensifying efforts in crime prevention and rehabilitation and strengthening disaster management.

The implementation of these strategies will also contribute to peace and stability in the country, according to the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) Mid-Term Review (MTR) released by the Ministry of Economy today.

Under the Big Bold measure on Strengthening National Security and Defence to safeguard national sovereignty and enhance border security, the government will be focusing on acquiring strategic military assets such as armoured vehicles, littoral mission ships, helicopters and light combat aircraft.

Border surveillance capabilities also will be strengthened by upgrading the maritime operation control centre, systems and remote sensor sites as well as operational bases involving security agencies such as the Malaysian Armed Forces, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, and the Customs Department and Immigration Department.

“The role of General Operations Force at the border posts will also be expanded to include the task of receiving reports from local communities, particularly on cross-border crimes, including the intrusion of illegal immigrants and smuggling of prohibited goods.

“People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA) team will also be established at the border through a collaboration among relevant enforcement agencies,” the MTR said.

It said several reforms were made to strengthen security at the border including the construction of a military camp, the development of the naval base in Bintulu, Sarawak and a new jetty and observation tower for surveillance will be built in Perlis.

Hydrographic capabilities in maritime mapping and the national border control system with artificial intelligence technology will also be adopted to enhance the effectiveness of border control.

To combat cybercrimes, the MTR said existing laws will be amended and efforts to mitigate the public from being victims of cybercrime will be enhanced through numerous collaborations between the public and private sectors.

Cybercrime awareness programmes through social media platforms will also be intensified.

In order to intensify rehabilitation programmes, Prison Incorporated will be established to manage My Pride products by inmates and Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983 [Act 283] will be reviewed.

The MTR also stated that the disaster management policy under the purview of the National Disaster Management Agency will be reviewed to strengthen disaster preparedness and capacity to deal with disasters.

“The revised policy will enhance the role of related agencies to manage pre-, during and post-disaster holistically, covering the aspects of governance, enforcement, preparedness, disaster risk reduction, response, rehabilitation and redevelopment.

“This will also strengthen the coordination among relevant agencies at the federal and state levels in managing disaster,” it added. - Bernama