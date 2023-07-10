12MP: PDRM seeks allocation of RM5.1 billion

BENTONG: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is seeking a RM5.1 billion allocation under the Fourth Rolling Plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) for, among others, the implementation of 81 projects under the security agency.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the allocation involved 21 projects in district police headquarters and police contingent headquarters nationwide while the remaining 60 projects involved assets such as boats and other vehicles.

“This includes all communication systems, technology (equipment) and housing repairs. We have submitted the application for the allocation...,” he said.

He said this during a visit to the tactical headquarters (MARTEK) at the Karak Police Station in Bentong here in conjunction with the Pelangai state by-election today.

The Pelangi state by-election sees a three-cornered fight between Datuk Amizar Abu Adam of Barisan Nasional (BN), Kasim Samat of Perikatan Nasional (PN) and independent candidate Haslihelmy DM Zulhasli.

The Pelangai by-election is the fourth to be held after the 15th general election (GE15) on Nov 19 last year, following the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election on Aug 12 as well as the Pulai parliamentary by-election and Simpang Jeram state by-election that were held simultaneously on Sept 9. - Bernama