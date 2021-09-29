12MP reflects government’s commitment to eradicate hardcore poverty - Analysts

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is addressing the hardship faced by the hardcore and B40 communities through various initiatives outlined under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) to improve their well-being.

In tabling the five-year (2021-2025) plan in the Dewan Rakyat on Monday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said among the nine focus areas of 12MP are eradicating hardcore poverty and narrowing income gaps which can be achieved via sustainable economic growth and more equitable distribution of opportunities and revenue.

To this end, the initiatives outlined in 12MP – that sets out to achieve the objective of a prosperous, inclusive and sustainable Malaysia – include addressing the issue of house ownership among B40 householders, providing targeted assistance, setting up a special unit at the federal and district office levels to tackle hardcore poverty, and taking care of the educational and health aspects of the communities concerned.

Efforts to eradicate hardcore poverty

Several economists and social experts interviewed by Bernama shared the view that 12MP reflects the government’s commitment to improving the lives of the economically disadvantaged communities so that they are not marginalised, in line with the Malaysian Family concept espoused by the prime minister.

Economic analyst Associate Prof Dr Ahmed Razman Abdul Latiff said the government’s focus on eradicating poverty is timely as data has shown that following the Covid-19 pandemic, the average income of the people has reduced by nine percent while over 700,000 people are still jobless.

“The number of people in the hardcore poor category has also increased while many people who were previously in the M40 group have slipped to the B40 group due to their dwindling incomes.

“This is a very serious matter and must be addressed quickly to prevent other problems from cropping up, namely criminal and social issues,” he said.

While praising the efforts outlined in 12MP to increase household income and bridge income gaps, Ahmed Razman said initiatives in the form of aid targeted at the B40 group, although still relevant, were only a short-term measure to address poverty.

He also said that the 12MP’s Urban Community Economic Empowerment Programme and the People’s Well-being Development Scheme (for rural communities) are also necessary as they would help the hardcore poor and B40 communities to emerge from the clutches of poverty.

“I hope these two programmes will not just focus on extending capital (to the eligible candidates) and providing them with a site where they can do their business... they (programmes) should also focus on human capital development as well as coaching and mentoring the people concerned,” he said.

Under the 12MP, targeted assistance such as cash and social protection will be extended to those who are eligible for the aid. A total of RM1.5 billion has also been allocated for the Urban Community Economic Empowerment Programme and People’s Well-being Development Scheme to enhance, among others, the well-being and purchasing power of the B40 group.

Reduce bureaucracy

Meanwhile, Universiti Malaya Faculty of Economics and Administration senior lecturer Dr Mohammad Tawfik Yaakub lauded the move to establish a special unit at the federal and district office levels to tackle poverty, saying that it would reduce bureaucracy and ensure that the targeted groups have access to the aid as soon as possible.

“Yes, we do have the Social Welfare Department, as well as various other agencies that were set up to improve the standard of living of the poor but there exist significant weaknesses which have hampered the full realisation of the objectives of these poverty eradication programmes.

“(With the establishment of the new unit) funds can be channelled by the government directly to the unit concerned without having to go through too many layers of bureaucracy,” he said.

Mohammad Tawfik said once the unit has been set up, the government officers concerned should not wait for people to apply for aid; instead, the authorities should go to them by mobilising their poverty eradication machinery nationwide and speeding up the process of enumerating the total number of poor people,” he added.

Commenting on the house ownership issue among the B40 group, geostrategist Azmi Hassan said although it is not directly linked to poverty eradication, providing comfortable and affordable housing can help to reduce the living expenses of the group concerned, especially those eking out a living in urban areas.

The government has allocated RM2.25 billion under the 12MP to provide housing assistance for the poor.

