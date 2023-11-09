12MP: Selangor ready to cooperate with federal govt to strengthen public transport network

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government is ready to work with the federal government in realising the Bus Rapid Transit public transport network, the Subang Airport expansion plan and the construction of the third port on Carey Island.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix), who is of the opinion that the transition to public transport mode is very necessary in the state, welcomed the plans, contained in 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) Mid-Term Review (MTR), which was tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Amirudin said he also welcomed the translation of MADANI Economy principles, especially to trigger sustainable economic activities such as the transition to renewable energy, the digital technology industry and the electrical and electronics industry with a focus on the front-end.

He said the matter included chip testing as well as several aspects in the New Industrial Master Plan such as making Malaysia a Global Islamic Financial Centre capable of offering higher paying jobs to the people of Selangor and Malaysia.

“Also economic clustering according to the uniqueness of each region as founded in Selangor,“ he said in a post on X, previously known as Twitter.

Amirudin also said that he was open to the suggestion of speeding up flood mitigation efforts as well as the establishment of a National Geology Disaster Centre so that Selangor and other states can adapt more quickly to the challenges of climate change.

Meanwhile, he said the Progressive Wage Policy as well as the strengthening of the digital education system and the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) are able to navigate the transition for young people to be given new skills and offered a more dignified salary.

“I will examine these aspects in my debate in Parliament tomorrow. God willing,“ said the Gombak MP. - Bernama