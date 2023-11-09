12MP to benefit all; balancing physical, spiritual happiness: Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) described the Mid-Term Review of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) tabled in the Parliament today as capable of benefiting every target group.

He said that everyone plays a role in ensuring that all programmes under the 12MP, tabled by the Prime Minister, can be implemented efficiently and effectively monitored.

“We only have two and a half years to assess the impact on people, and it is important to consider both physical and spiritual effectiveness.

“Numerous budgets have been allocated since Merdeka, and the 12MP represents long-planned efforts. While many have experienced physical well-being, the aspect of spiritual happiness has been less emphasised.

“It is hoped that there is a balance between physical and spiritual happiness for all citizens and target groups,” he said at the press conference after the tabling of the 12MP, themed ‘Malaysia MADANI: Sustainable, Prosperous, High-Income’ at the special sitting of the Dewan Rakyat.

Regarding regional development, the Minister of Rural and Regional Development noted a balanced allocation of resources between urban, suburban, and rural areas in the 12MP.

Ahmad Zahid added that through the 12MP, the government aims to develop all rural areas in the country within six decades, providing them with access to electricity, clean water, and accessible infrastructure.

Commenting on the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the National TVET Committee chairman, said agreements between TVET institutions and industry players allow participants to secure jobs, in line with the sector’s demand. - Bernama