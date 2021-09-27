12th Malaysia Plan focus of Dewan Rakyat today

KUALA LUMPUR: The tabling of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) will be the main focus at today’s Parliament sitting.

According to the Order Paper of the Dewan Rakyat, Ismail Sabri is scheduled to table the motion for the country’s five-year (2021-2025) development roadmap at 11.30 am after the oral question-and-answer session which starts at 10 am.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting calendar, uploaded on the official website of the Parliament of Malaysia states that the debate on the 12MP is scheduled to go on for four days beginning Tuesday (Sept 28).

In line with the Malaysian Family theme, 12MP is expected to prioritise the people’s welfare, social protection and people-centred projects.

Meanwhile, the International Trade and Industry Ministry’s strategic plans to continue making Malaysia an investor-friendly country post-Covid-19 and attract investments from giant international companies will be among the issues to be discussed at the sitting today.

The matter will be raised during the oral question-and-answer session, by Wan Hassan Mohd Ramli (PAS-Dungun) who will pose the question to the International Trade and Industry Minister.

Datuk Mohd Anuar Mohd Tahir (PH-Temerloh) will ask the Senior Minister of Works to state the latest status of vaccination for local and foreign workers in the construction sector.

There will also be a question by Datuk Dr Hasan Bahrom (PH-Tampin) to the Senior Minister of Defence on the plannings in terms of welfare, especially in providing affordable housing for retired military personnel with or without pension.

The current Dewan Rakyat will sit for 17 days, until Oct 12.

-Bernama