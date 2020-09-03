13 arrested over fight in Pangkor

LUMUT: Police arrested 13 men believed to have been involved in a fight in front of a temple in Sungai Pinang Besar, Pangkor on Sept 1.

Manjung district police chief, ACP Nor Omar Sappi said information about the incident was received from the public at about 10.15 pm.

He said swift action from the Pangkor police station and the Criminal Investigation Department of the Manjung District Police Headquarters (IPD) led to the arrest of everyone involved.

“Some of them suffered injuries on the body. No weapons were seized at the scene,“ he said in a statement.

According to Nor Omar, initial investigations found that the cause of the incident was due to dissatisfaction with parking issues at the Pangkor jetty.

He said all those arrested were between the ages of 16 and 50, were remanded for four days. He added that the case is being investigated under section 148 of the Penal Code for rioting. —Bernama