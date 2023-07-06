13 containers catch fire in Port Klang

SHAH ALAM: Thirteen containers storing flammable materials such as aerosol-type substances were destroyed in a fire in the container area of Northport (Malaysia) Bhd near Jalan Pelabuhan Utara, Port Klang, this morning.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail said the department rushed to the incident scene on receiving an emergency call at 10.14 am and arrived at the scene 13 minutes later.

He said a total of 50 firemen and officers were deployed to the incident scene along with 14 engines involving nine Fire and Rescue Stations (BBP).

“The fire involved 13 units of 333 containers measuring 10 x 40 square feet and 20 x 10 square feet,“ he said in a statement today.

According to him, a fire break was successfully carried out by extinguishing the flame and isolating the unaffected containers.

He said the fire was successfully brought under control at 11.40 am and completely extinguished at 2.20 pm with overhaul works still being carried out at the scene.

Meanwhile, Northport in a statement said the incident did not involve any injuries or loss of life and the operation of the port was not affected due to the fire. - Bernama