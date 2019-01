KOTA KINABALU: Thirteen contractors, three of them women, are in remand for three and six days from today for allegedly submitting false documents to obtain tenders for projects from the Sabah Education Department.

The remand orders against the 13 suspects, aged between 30 and 60, were issued by Magistrate Mohamad Aizat Abdul Rahim following applications by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officer Faliq Basirudin.

According to Faliq, the three women contractors were ordered to be in remand for three days, while the other 10 contractors for six days.

He said the suspects were alleged to have obtained tenders, worth up to millions of ringgit, since 2016, using the alleged false documents. — Bernama