13 copies of ‘belt and road initiative’ comic book seized

GEORGE TOWN: The Home Ministry has seized 13 copies of the banned “Belt & Road Initiative For Win-Winism” comic book from the Comic Cultural Museum at Komtar, according to sources.

The seizure of the Chinese version of the comic book was made by a five-member enforcement team from the ministry at about 11am today during a five-hour inspection of the premises.

“The ministry enforcement team found only 13 copies of the comic book still on display at the museum,” the sources said.

Yesterday, the Home Ministry announced a ban on the comic book because it promotes communism and socialism and its content could cause confusion.

A woman worker of the museum said the management had not informed them about the ban on the comic book.

“The management has also not instructed us not to display the comic book. The museum is also operating as usual from 11am to 7pm,” said the worker who declined to be identified. — Bernama