13 errant employers prosecuted for various offences since last year

KOTA BHARU: Thirteen employers in the state were prosecuted for various offences from January last year to Feb 10 this year, according to the Kelantan Social Security Organisation (Socso).

Its director, Nora Yaacob said during the same period, an arrest warrant was also issued and fines amounting to RM17,600 were imposed on the errant employers.

She said the latest case involved an employer who was fined RM4,500 by the Tanah Merah Magistrate’s Court on three counts of failing to settle outstanding employees’ contribution payments of RM34,588.70 from 2013 to 2019.

Nora said among the offences committed by the other errant employers were failed to pay workers’ contribution as well as did not register their company and employees for protection.

“Socso will conduct regular monitoring and inspections to ensure employers comply with the regulations,” she told reporters here today.

Nora said stern action would also be taken against errant employers to ensure coverage for workers in all forms of employment and their welfare is always protected.

“There are still many stubborn employers who do not register their employees with Socso by giving various excuses, including their workers are still new and not aware that foreign workers as well as small businesses must also be registered,” she added. — Bernama