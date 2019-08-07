13 fishermen held in anti-drug operation

LANGKAWI: Thirteen fishermen were arrested in a 10-hour integrated anti-drug operation conducted by the Kedah and Perlis Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) with the cooperation of the Langkawi District National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) yesterday.

Kedah and Perlis MMEA director First Admiral Maritime Rozali Mohd Said said the local fishermen, aged between 20 and 40, all tested positive for syabu and heroin.

He said the operation was aimed at eradicating drug abuse among the maritime community in Langkawi waters, as well as preventing other maritime crimes in line with the AADK pilot project to address social problems among the locals.

“The operation was conducted from 9am to 7pm; 60 crews from an oil tanker, passenger ferry crews and fishermen underwent urine tests.

“All those found to be positive for drugs have gone through the documentation process based on the procedure prescribed by the AADK,“ he said in a statement today.

Rozali said his agency would not compromise on illegal activities and urged those with information to report to the authorities.

“Information can be channelled through the MERS 999 24-hour line or the Kedah and Perlis Maritime Operations Center at 04-9662750,“ he said. - Bernama