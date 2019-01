NILAI: Thirteen foreign women, of Indian and Indonesian nationality, were arrested by the Immigration Department here yesterday for allegedly being involved in prostitution activities.

Negri Sembilan Immigration director Mohammed Khalil Ali said two other women, comprising a local and Indonesian, were also detained on suspicion of being the pimps.

They were arrested at two houses, believed to be used for prostitution, where customers, comprising foreigners working in the area, are charged between RM50 and RM100 each, he said in a statement here today.

He said the enforcement team also seized RM1,500 and certain amount of condoms. — Bernama