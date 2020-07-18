13 held for illegal racing in Johor

JOHOR BARU: Thirteen people including teenagers were arrested for illegal racing in Jalan Kota Masai, Taman Kota Masai, Pasir Gudang here yesterday.

Johor Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt M. Kumarasan said those detained in the 6pm operation, dubbed ‘Ops Samseng Jalanan’, were aged between 14 and 23.

“A total of 20 summonses for 43 offences were issued against them,“ he said in a statement, here today.

Kumarasan said the location in Jalan Kota Masai was believed to be a favourite spot in the evening for teenagers to race and perform dangerous stunts such as “wheelie” and “zig zag”.

Police also seized 11 motorcycles and tested the suspects for drugs but they were found negative. - Bernama