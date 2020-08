TAWAU: The marine police (PPM) today detained 13 Indonesian illegal immigrants, including three boys at a tapioca farm in Kampung Hidayat Batu 4 here.

Tawau Marine Police Operations Base commanding officer DSP Mohd Nazari Ismail said the immigrants, five females and eight males, aged between seven and 58, were nabbed in an operation dubbed ‘Ops Gelora Khas’ at 2.30am.

“The raid was conducted following information and intelligence on illegal immigrants at the area and all those detained today were believed to have just arrived in the district,“ he said in a statement here, today.

He said early investigation revealed that the individuals were without valid identification documents and the group has been taken to the Tawau Marine Police Operations Base for further action.

Mohd Nazari urged members of the public with information on illegal immigrants’ arrival, to contact Sabah PPM Zone 4 via WhatsApp at phone number 013-283 1197. — Bernama