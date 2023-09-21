13 individuals called to assist investigations into sexual harassment case involving famous preacher

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 13 individuals have been called to assist investigations into alleged sexual harassment involving a famous preacher.

Speaking to reporters at a special media conference in Bukit Aman here today, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain (pix) said two reports have been lodged over the matter, first under Section 376 of the Penal Code by a woman known as Mondy Tatoo who has claimed to have been raped by the preacher, and a denial by the preacher against the allegations made by the victim under Section 500 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Mohd Shuhaily also refuted allegations that Mondy’s mobile phone had been seized by the police but stressed that it was taken under existing legal provisions to facilitate investigations.

“There are legal provisions to take it (the phone) to assist investigations because the police want to see whether the contents match what she said. Need to see from the timing of the contents and other aspects.

“For now, the police are still investigating, there might be a need to call several other witnesses for their statements,” he said.

Mohd Shuhaily also stressed that the social media influencer Mondy is still in the country and explained that an apology issued by a man believed to be Mondy’s father to the preacher recently cannot be used in the investigation as it was made in Indonesia and subject to the jurisdiction of the country’s authorities.

In other developments, he said that the police managed to rescue a foreigner who had been kidnapped in Penang recently and full details would be announced by Penang police chief Datuk Khaw Kok Chin tomorrow.

“I also want to stress that the success is thanks to the joint efforts of the Penang, Selangor and Bukit Aman police contingents,” he added. -Bernama