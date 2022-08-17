13 individuals to give statements today over LCS gathering

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 13 individuals will give their statements tomoorrow at the Dang Wangi police station relating to the ‘Mana Kapal Tempur Pesisir (LCS)’ gathering held in front of a shopping mall at Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman on Sunday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim said the individuals were among those present and who made speeches during the gathering.

“We will continue to investigate to complete the investigation paper before forwarding it to the prosecutor’s office as soon as possible,” he told reporters after witnessing the signing of a memorandum of agreement (MoA) between Yayasan Pembangunan Ekonomi Islam Malaysia (YaPEIM) and the Kuala Lumpur contingent police at the Kuala Lumpur contingent police headquarters here yesterday.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya said last Sunday that investigation papers have been opened under Section 9(5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 for gathering without a notice.

Around 60 individuals from non-governmental organisations (NGOs), university students, political and party members had gathered in the area from 2 pm on that day. - Bernama