KUCHING: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has listed 13 goods under the Chinese New Year 2019 Festive Season Price Control Scheme (SKHMP) according to its deputy minister, Chong Chieng Jen.

The price-controlled items include live chicken, standard chicken, super chicken, grade A, B and C eggs, imported round cabbage, garlic (China), white pomfret, large white prawn, live pig (maximum price at farm level), pork (belly) and pork (meat and fat).

Chong assured that the supply of raw materials would be sufficient and traders were also reminded to ensure that the goods were sufficient.

“To ensure that there is no price increase especially on the 13 items which have been listed, KPDNHEP will be deploying 1,400 price watchers nationwide.

“The price monitoring effective yesterday until Feb 8, is being conducted to ensure that traders do not raise the price of goods which have not been listed or sell the price-controlled goods above the set ceiling price,“ he told a press conference after launching the Chinese New Year SKHMP at the Stutong community market, here today.

Also present were KPDNHEP deputy secretary-general (Consumerism and Management), Datuk Rostam Affendi Salleh; enforcement director, Datuk Iskandar Halim Sulaiman and Sarawak KPDNHEP director, Datuk Stanley Tan. — Bernama