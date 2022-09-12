13 Kedah police vehicles destroyed in workshop fire

ALOR SETAR: A total of 13 vehicles belonging to the Royal Malaysia Police were destroyed in a fire at the Kedah Police Contingent Headquarters’ workshop building early this morning.

State police chief Datuk Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad said, however, no casualties or injuries were reported in the 4.45 am incident.

“The fire destroyed the transport administration office, workshop, equipment and 13 police vehicles.

“The cause of fire and losses are still being investigated by the state Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM),” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Kedah JBPM director Sayani Saidon said the department received an emergency call about the incident at 4.53 am.

“Twenty personnel from the Jalan Raja Fire and Rescue Station assisted by Jalan Kundur and Seberang Nyonya Volunteer Fire Brigade units were deployed to the scene,” he said, adding that the fire destroyed several police cars and high-powered motorcycles. - Bernama