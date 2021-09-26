13 km lane for cyclists, pedestrians along Sg Bunus scheduled for completion next year

KUALA LUMPUR: The 13 kilometre (km) bicycle and pedestrian lane along Sungai Bunus between Section One Wangsa Maju and Kuala Lumpur City Centre (KLCC) is expected to be completed by the end of next year.

Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Mahadi Che Ngah (pix) said work on the project was now 50 per cent completed, involving a five-km from Section One Wangsa Maju to Taman Sri Rampai, which is now accessible to cyclists and pedestrians.

He said from Taman Sri Rampai, the pedestrian and bicycle lane would pass through Ayer Panas to Jalan Semarak and Taman Tasik Titiwangsa, across to Jalan Tun Razak and then to Kampung Baru before ending at KLCC via Saloma crossing.

He told this to Bernama when met at the plogging @ Sungai Bunus programme, which was held in conjunction with the World Rivers Day.

The programme was carried out under the “Sungai Nadi Kehidupan Local Agenda 21 Kuala Lumpur” (LA21KL) project here today.

Plogging is a combination of jogging with picking up litter. It started as an organised activity in Sweden in 2016 and spread to other countries in 2018,

On the plogging programme today, Mahadi said 64 kilogrammes of garbage was collected along the two-km stretch around the Sungai Bunus Retention Pond.- Bernama