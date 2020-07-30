13 Malaysian tabligh members return from India: Wisma Putra

KUALA LUMPUR: Thirteen Malaysian tabligh members arrived home safely from India yesterday via an Air India Express flight, said Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar (pix).

He said they were the third group to return comprising 12 tabligh members in New Delhi who were undergoing legal process as well as one in Amravati, Maharashtra who was not facing any charges.

“All the tabligh members have undergone the Covid-19 screening test upon arrival at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and then were taken to undergo quarantine at the Judicial and Legal Training Institute (ILKAP) in Bangi,” he said in a statement today.

The first group comprising 62 members arrived on July 18 while the second group of 40 members arrived on July 22.

Kamarudin, who is also the ministry’s Covid-19 Task Force chairman, said that to date, there are still 74 Malaysian tabligh members in India.

“Of this number, 13 are in New Delhi and still awaiting release and permission to return from the Indian government. A total of 52 people are in several provinces in India (Bihar, Jharkand, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra) and are undergoing legal process.

“While the another nine are still in Kolkata, West Bengal and are awaiting the next legal procedure,” he said. — Bernama