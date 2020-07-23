13 men, four women nabbed in Kelantan wild party

KOTA BARU: Thirteen men and four women aged between 18 and 35 were arrested for joining a wild party at a premises in Kubang Kerian here, early this morning.

Kelantan deputy police chief SAC Abdullah Mohamad Piah said all suspects were high on drugs when the premises was raided by a team from the state Narcotics CID at 3.15am.

“The raid yielded 600 ecstasy pills, with an estimated value of RM18,000, hidden in a postal packaging inside a cupboard.

“Initial investigations found the premises was rented for RM350 a night for the party,” he said in a press conference at the police headquarters here, today.

Abdullah said the main suspect, a 27-year-old man, was believed to have been collecting the drugs in Kuala Lumpur twice a month and organised the wild party to sell the drug to his clients.

“This is the first case involving a large number of ecstasy pills in Kelantan this year. Urine test on all suspects who are unemployed found that they were methamphetamine-positive,” he said.

All suspects were remanded for seven days until July 29 to facilitate investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Regulation 10 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 for violating the Movement Control Order. — Bernama