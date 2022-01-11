13 nabbed over misappropriation of subsidised diesel in Senai

KULAI: Thirteen men were arrested for suspected involvement in the misappropriation of subsidised diesel during a raid in the Kampung Seelong industrial area in Senai here yesterday, which also resulted in the seizure of goods worth RM234,350.

Kulai district police chief Supt Tok Beng Yeow said the suspects, comprising four locals and nine foreigners aged 24 to 69, were arrested at a premises at 3.30 pm.

“Aside from the diesel, we also seized some items used for buying and selling purposes.

“All of them do not have criminal records and will be handed over to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs for further action,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961, which provides for a maximum fine of RM1 million or jail of up to three years or both, upon conviction. - Bernama