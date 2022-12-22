13 nabbed over theft of steel rails

SEREMBAN: The police have arrested 12 men and a woman on suspicion of having been involved in the theft of 72 tonnes of steel rails valued at RM90,000 from the railway yard of the Gemas railway station in the Tampin district.

Tampin District Police chief Supt Anuwal Ab Wahab said today the suspects, aged between 35 and 56, were picked up in Rompin, Pahang; Jalan Campbell, Seremban; Klang, Selangor, and Masai, Johor, between Dec 19 and today.

They were caught by a team of officers and personnel from the Serious Crimes Division of the Negeri Sembilan Police Serious Crimes Investigation Department and a team from the Tampin Police Criminal Investigation Division, he said in a statement.

Anuwal said a female administrative officer of the Railway Assets Corporation (RAC) lodged a police report on Dec 16 on the missing rails.

“A preliminary investigation showed that employees of a company claimed to be working under RAC had taken the used rails by producing a fake letter from RAC,” he said.

He also said that the police seized four handphones, a Toyota Hilux vehicle, two invoices for the purchase of scrap metal, three Scania lorries, and 10 steel rails weighing 24 tonnes.

The suspects were being held under remand for four days for investigation under Section 379 of the Penal Code which relates to theft. - Bernama