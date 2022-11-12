13 nabbed while busy brewing ketum juice in Kota Tinggi

KOTA TINGGI: Thirteen individuals who were brewing ketum juice under a canopy were among 58 individuals detained by the Johor police for various drug-related offences during a special operation carried out from 11 pm yesterday till 7 am this morning at four Felda settlements in the district.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat (pix) said during the operation 63 individuals were tested at the four Felda settlements and one housing estate.

“Of the 58 detained, 55 were men while three others were women, aged between 18 and 60. The 13 individuals had set up a canopy and were brewing ketum like a feast.

“When police raided, they claimed that they needed to drink the ketum juice to strengthen their endurance while working,” he told reporters after a programme called ‘Felda Settlers Dialogue With the Police Chief’ at Felda Adela, here today.

Kamarul said all those who were detained had also tested positive and 41 had previous records for drug-related offences and crime while one was on the list of a wanted criminal.

Also present were Johor deputy police chief DCP M. Kumar and Kota Tinggi police chief Supt Hussin Zamora.

“We seized 11.91 grams syabu, 6.05 grams heroin and 1.9 litres ketum juice,” he said adding that all the suspects would be remanded for four days starting today. - Bernama