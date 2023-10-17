13 NGOs set up solidarity coalition for the liberation of Palestine

KUALA LUMPUR: Thirteen NGOs have set up the Solidarity Coalition for the Liberation of Palestine to organise various activities in solidarity with the struggle of the Palestinians.

Muhammad Fauzi Asmuni, director of the coalition, said the NGOs were Ikatan Muslimin Malaysia (ISMA), Aman Palestin, Gabungan Ahli Sunnah Malaysia (GAMSA), Persatuan Belia Islam Malaysia (Pembina), Majlis Ulama ISMA (MUIS), Kelab Perwira, Zaaba Institute.

Gerakan Pengundi Sedar (GPS), Ikatan Guru-Guru Muslim Malaysia (i-Guru), Arus Baru, Silat Hang Tuah, Ikatan Peguam-Peguam Muslim Malaysia (i-Peguam) and Persatuan Bina Seni dan Budaya (PERSENI).

He said the coalition would carry out a campaign for two months during which it would organise discources, talks, and charity sales, and raise funds to the tune of RM20 million for Aman Palestin Berhad.

Muhammad Fauzi said the coalition would also launch a campaign among the Islamic community by organising activities such as fasting and cost-saving campaigns to foster an understanding of the hardships faced by the people of Palestine.

“As Muslims, let’s participate and make a success of these campaigns. I also urge individuals and organisations to join the Solidarity Coalition for the Liberation of Palestine,” he said.

The clashes in Palestine between Hamas, the governing authority in Gaza, and the Israeli regime since Oct 7 have left thousands dead and injured on both sides.-Bernama