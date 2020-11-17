13 remanded over probe into falsifying border stamp

JOHOR BAHRU: The Magistrate’s Court today issued a seven-day remand order for 13 people, nine of them believed to be Immigration Department personnel, to facilitate investigation into the falsifying of the country’s border stamp.

The four other people are civilians suspected to have acted as agents in the criminal offence to obtain the stamp for foreigners.

Assistant Registrar Mohammad Salehuddin Abd Sani issued the order to remand the 13 people until Nov 23 after allowing an application by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) senior DPP Mahadi Abd. Jumaat.

An MACC source said the Immigration Department personnel allegedly received bribes of between RM100 and RM500 for each passport stamped from 2017 up to this year.

The Immigration Department personnel were represented by lawyer S. Bharathi while the four civilians were represented by counsel Noordin Hussein, Baharudin Baharim and Amarpreet Singh.

The 13 people, aged between 35 and 45, were brought to the court in a bus.-Bernama