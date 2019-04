BUTTERWORTH: Some 13 roads around North Seberang Perai will be closed in stages on April 11 for Stage Six of the 2019 Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL).

Penang Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department deputy chief DSP Zafri Zolkapli said among the affected routes were Jalan Bagan Luar, Jalan Kampung Gajah, Jalan Bagan Ajam and also Jalan Telok Ayer Tawar.

“Other roads in the areas of Titi Mukim, Permatang Pak Elong, Permatang Sintok, Permatang Loba, Kepala Batas, Lahar Ikan Mati, Permatang Tinggi ‘A’, Bumbung Lima and Kampung Jambatan Merdeka will also be closed in stages,” he told a press conference today.

He said the road starting from the Jalan Bagan Luar traffic light, which is in front of the Dato’ Abdullah Badawi Hall, until the TM Point building (Jalan Bagan Luar) would be closed earlier, from 12.01am until 12 noon, on April 11 for the 9.30am flag-off ceremony.

“During this period, traffic will be temporarily diverted from Bagan Ajam to Jalan Telekom towards Jalan Kampung Benggali into Jalan Heng Choong Tiang, Butterworth,” he said.

Zafro said about 200 traffic police personnel would be on duty during Stage Six of the LTdL, including 152 on point-duty.

2019 LTdL CEO Datuk Ahmad Mustafa said 132 riders would be involved in 127-km Stage Six of the race, which will end at Masjid Zahir in Alor Star.

He advised the public to make proper travel plans on that day to avoid being caught in traffic jams and those wishing to watch the race to park their vehicles at designated places so as not to pose a hindrance or potential risk to the riders.

The eight-stage LTdL will begin on April 6 with the 176.9km Stage 1 from Kuala Lumpur to Tampin and end on April 13 with the 103.8km Loop of Dataran Lang, Kuah in Langkawi. — Bernama