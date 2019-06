KUANTAN: A Form One student who was planning to take pictures at the river bank was feared to have drowned at Sungai Jeram Besu in Dong, Raub yesterday.

Raub district police chief Supt Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu Raub said in the 4.45pm incident, the victim Muhamad Muzzafar Shah Mohamad Rozi, 13, was believed to have been drowned after he suddenly jumped into the river upon arrival.

He said the victim who was a student at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Sega, Raub, went to the river with two friends.

“The victim is said to be jumping into the river which is estimated to be five feet deep and with a quicksand area.

“The friends claimed that they saw the victim was struggling in the water and tried to save him but failed,” he said when contacted today.

Wan Mohd Zahari said the police were only informed about the incident by the villagers at 6.20pm yesterday, and the search and rescue operation was activated at around 7pm.

However, operations involving two officers and 12 police personnel and firefighters with the help of 40 villagers were only carried out on the riverbank as it was dark.

Wan Mohd Zahari said the search and rescue operation continued this morning with assistance from the Temerloh Fire and Rescue station’s Water Rescue Unit (PPDA). - Bernama