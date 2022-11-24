130 division chiefs want Zahid to continue leading Umno

KUALA LUMPUR: About 130 Umno division chiefs or their representatives today expressed support for Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to continue leading the party.

Wangsa Maju Umno division chief Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Abdullah said this support was also to ensure Ahmad Zahid continues upholding the struggle for Umno to stay relevant.

Mohd Shafie told this to reporters after attending a meeting between Umno division chiefs with the party president today.

He also urged division chiefs who have doubted the leadership of the party president to ‘return’ so that the party remains united. - Bernama