130% spike in Pahang dengue cases

KUANTAN: There has been a 130 per cent spike in the number of dengue cases in Pahang, as of June 17, said state Health director Datuk Dr Nor Azimi Yunus.

She said a total of 550 dengue cases were recorded compared to 239 cases during the same period last year.

Kuantan district recorded the highest number of cases at 320, followed by Temerloh (41), Bera (36), Raub (35), Bentong (28), Maran (22), Rompin (22), Lipis (16), Pekan (14), Jerantut (11) and Cameron Highlands (five).

No deaths due to dengue fever complications were reported, she said in a statement today.

“As of June 17, there were 41 localities of dengue fever reported with 39 of them in Kuantan while one each in Raub and Temerloh.

“To date, the control and monitoring phase at 39 outbreak localities has ended, while still active at two localities, namely in Taman Cenderawasih Indah and Taman Pandan Perdana 1, both in Kuantan,“ she added.

Nor Azimi said the department had inspected 262,155 premises during the period.

A total of 2,043 premises were found to be breeding Aedes with 476 of them given a compound under the Destruction of Disease-Bearing Insects Act 1975 (Amendment) 2000, involving a compound value of RM238,00.

A total of 384 notices under Section 8 of the same Act were issued to residents who have potential breeding places for Aedes larvae. - Bernama