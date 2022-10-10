1,300 outstanding Mara-sponsored students sent abroad

BANTING: A total of 1,300 outstanding students sponsored by Majlis Amanah Raya (Mara) have been sent to further their studies overseas this year, said Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

He said it is estimated that the agency would spend between RM600,000 and RM1.2 million for each of the students to study abroad.

“Those sent to study abroad are outstanding children from the Peninsular, Sabah and Sarawak.

“Why send them overseas? Because we want to give them the opportunity to study and then return and contribute to the country whether as engineers, lawyers, doctors or architects,” he said in his speech at the Felcra Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) Aspiration mini-carnival at Kolej Mara here today.

Mahdzir said the Felcra (Federal Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority)-organised mini-carnival was being actively run nationwide as one of the agency’s efforts to deliver various services like education and health to the rural community. - Bernama