KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,300 employees of Trans Resources Corporation Sdn Bhd (TRC) received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine yesterday under the Construction Industry Vaccination Programme (CIVac) which complements the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK).

TRC Group managing director Tan Sri Sufri Mohd Zin said the company was thankful to be part of the programme and stressed that the initiative along with other Covid-19 preventive measures taken by TRC proved their commitment towards their worker’s welfare while staying on target.

“This vaccination drive will further ensure the safety of our workers, as we race to continue our existing project.

“We hope that with this programme, the construction industry will resume their operations as soon as possible when their workforce has been vaccinated without compromising the standard operating procedures and the guidelines given by Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB),” he said in a statement here.

CIVac, which is being implemented by CIDB Holdings Sdn Bhd, administered by CIDB Malaysia and led by the Ministry of Works, is aimed at accelerating the vaccination uptake among the construction workforce to achieve herd immunity and reduce the number of Covid -19 workplace clusters.

The programme is being held at the CIDB Convention Centre here.

Last month, the first phase of CIVac registration was opened to the first 40,000 construction personnel based in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor. — Bernama