KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 132,118 individuals managed to secure jobs through the Hiring Incentive and Training Programme as of March 26, 2021, compared to 131,568 in the previous week.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said the industries and sectors that employed the workers include manufacturing and wholesale and retail trade.

As for Wage Subsidy Programme (WSP) 1.0 applications that were approved as of Feb 26, 2021, he said the amount has reached RM12.841 billion involving 322,177 employers and 2.64 million employees.

“For WSP 2.0, as of March 26, 2021, a total of RM1.112 billion has been channelled to 72,875 employers to enable them to continue their operations and maintain employment for 626,955 employees,” he said when presenting the 48th Inter-agency economic stimulus implementation and coordinating unit (Laksana) report on Wednesday.

Tengku Zafrul said 137,290 participants were approved for the Skills and Talent Enhancement Programme.

He said the government had also launched the HRDF Placement Centre (HPC) to promote employment opportunities and match suitable candidates with the right businesses, organisations and industries.

“To achieve this goal, HPC is committed not only to providing training courses but also value-added services that can help improve job search skills and knowledge.

“This placement platform emphasises on the personal development of job seekers through career planning and guidance, job matching as well as counselling,” he said.

He said such programme was proof of the government’s earnestness to achieve the 500,000 employment opportunity target by the end of this year.

He said other initiatives by the government to generate employment include the ‘Karnival Penjana Kerjaya Terengganu 2021’ on April 3-4, during which 4,631 job seekers were interviewed and 982 candidates offered employment, while another 1,257 candidates will undergo a second interview. — Bernama