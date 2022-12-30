1,323 heads of households in Kuantan yet to claim flood aid

KUANTAN: A total of 1,323 heads of households (KIR) in this district who were affected by the floods at the end of last year and the beginning of this year have not claimed the Basic Necessities Assistance (BBKA) and Home Repair (BPR) assistance.

Kuantan Mayor Datuk Hamdan Hussin said the total number of heads of households eligible to receive the aid was 23,857 for BBKA and 1,611 for BPR.

“The money which has not yet been claimed is supposed to be returned to the responsible party tomorrow (Dec 31), but the Pahang Federal Development Office has agreed to extend the claim period until the end of February 2023,“ he said.

He spoke to reporters after closing of the Young Caliph Programme organised by Masjid Tepian Putra involving 170 participants aged seven to 15 here today.

Therefore, Hamdan urged those affected by last season’s floods in the district who have not yet received the assistance to check their respective names at the Kuantan City Council (MBK). - Bernama