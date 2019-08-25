133 petrol stations in Penang participate in GTSP

BUTTERWORTH: One hundred and thirty-three petrol stations in the state of Penang are collaborating with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to become locations for the public to seek preliminary assistance in the event of an emergency through the Go To Safety Point (GTSP) programme.

Penang Chief Police Officer Datuk T. Narenasagaran said the programme aimed to enable the petrol stations to become a one-stop-centre to provide protection to the victims whether in criminal cases or accidents, while the petrol station contacted the police or ambulance for further action.

“There are 204 petrol stations throughout Penang and so far 133 of them had collaborated with the PDRM to join the GTSP to ensure community safety.

“Members of the public who face any emergency or require medical assistance while at the petrol station or in the vicinity of the petrol station could seek initial assistance from the staff,” he told newsmen after officiating the GTSP at the Penang State Level at the Mak Mandin Shell Petrol Station, here today.

At the event, 133 petrol station operators were present to listen to the briefing and observe the demonstration concerning the GTSP.

Narenasagaran said the staff at the petrol stations concerned had been provided with courses and training to face any emergency to help members of the public who needed their assistance. — Bernama