IPOH: A total of 1,352 primary and secondary school teachers in Perak have not been vaccinated as of yesterday, the State Legislative Assembly was told today.

State Education, Higher Education and Human Resources Committee chairman Ahmad Saidi Mohamad Daud (pix) said they were among the 37,590 primary and secondary school teachers in the state, where 36,238 of them having received their vaccine.

“For the STAM (Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia), Vocational T5 and T6 teachers, a total of 9,426 out of 9,684 of them have been vaccinated, leaving 258 people yet to receive theirs,” he said when rounding-up the debate on the speech by the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah when opening the the State Assembly sitting.

Ahmad Saidi said the state government, through the State Education Department, would continue to intensify efforts to get all the teachers vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Saidi said the reopening of schools could be postponed until all schools are fully prepared as based on the risk assessment carried out by the Health Ministry and the National Security Council, schools were not ready to open on Oct 3.

Touching on the development of the home teaching and learning (PdPR), he said, a total of 101,278 students were not able not follow it between January and March this year, and the number dropped to only 17,558 students until June.

This is due to the efforts by various parties, including schools, teachers, Parents and Teachers Association (PIBG), parents, as well as the private sector, in giving their commitment to provide the best education, he added.- Bernama