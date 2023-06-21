136 misconduct, crime cases involving immigration officers

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 136 cases involving immigration officers have been investigated and officers found guilty in connection with elements of crime and misconduct in the process of foreigners entering Malaysia during the period from 2020 to 2022, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said of the total number, 112 cases involved staff who violated the code of conduct under the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993, while the other 24 were for criminal offences decided by the courts.

“The KDN (Home Ministry) is very serious as well as firm on the issue of integrity and will not compromise on the misconduct of the KDN staff,“ he said when replying to a question from Senator Hussin Ismail who wanted to know the number of cases that have been investigated in relation to the existence of criminal elements of corruption and misconduct among immigration officers.

Apart from this, Hussin also asked about government’s efforts to overcome the issue of tourists not leaving Malaysia after their visas expired.

Shamsul Anuar said from 2020 to June 5, this year, the Immigration Department had arrested 13,242 foreign nationals for overstaying which is an offence under the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Act 155).

He also said the total number includes 4,292 foreigners in 2020, 2,704 (2021), 4,267 (2022) and 1,979 for the period from January to June 6 this year.

He added that the KDN has never compromised on aspects of national security involving the entry and presence of foreigners in the country by implementing several strategies including imposing visa requirements on certain foreigners. - Bernama