1,364 mule account owners nabbed in Selangor

KUALA SELANGOR: Selangor police have arrested 1,364 mule account owners, including 436 women, statewide for being involved in fraud syndicates between January and June this year.

Selangor police chief, Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed, said that 60 per cent of the suspects have been charged in court for various offences, especially for allowing their bank accounts to be used for criminal activities.

“The majority of the mule accounts owners know that their actions are against the law. They all knew and gave permission for their accounts and passwords to be used for monetary fraud against other people.

“They could be influenced by the money offered between, RM100 to RM600 for each account rental,” he said after officiating the Aman Wanita (Amanita) squad at Taman Penggawa here today.

He also said that all individuals were detained under Section 420 and 424 of the Penal Code for cheating and abetting.

“The syndicate generally uses the tactic of finding their targets on social media, and most of these individuals do not know the criminals who carry out such illegal activities,” he said

Arjunaidi also advised the public to always be vigilant and not to expose their bank accounts for account rentals, as well as not to be swayed by promises and sweet offers from unknown individuals. - Bernama